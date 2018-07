Sis (Gould) Rodner

Sis (Gould) Rodner, 88 – formerly of Swampscott, late of Boynton Beach, Fla. Passed away on June 24,2018.

Wife of the late Berl Rodner. Mother of Scott (Paela) and Robin Goldenberg (Bruce). Devoted nana of six and sister of Muriel Friedman.

We will miss her terribly!!!