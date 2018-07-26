David “Dave” H. Davis

David “Dave” H. Davis, 81, of North Reading, passed peacefully on July 24, 2018, at Salem Hospital. He was the husband of the late Abby (Glassman) Davis until her passing in 2003.

Born in Winthrop, Dave was the son of the late George and Bess (Smith) Davis. He was a graduate of Winthrop High School. Dave loved to be around people and worked at the Lynnway Auto Auction in Billerica until the day of his passing.

Dave could always be found on any given weekend at Kernwood Country Club in Salem, playing golf or a game of cards with the boys. He lived life to the the fullest and was devoted to his family, friends, and his loving companion of many years, Miriam Rosenthal.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Marc Davis of Billerica, Richard Davis of Salem, and Wendy Lippman and her husband Brian of Wilmington. He also leaves his brother Gary Davis of New York City and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

David’s funeral service will be held on Friday, July 27, with burial in Temple Beth Shalom Cemetery in Danvers. Contributions in his memory may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 (www.cancer.org), or to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave., Boston, MA 02215 (www.dana-farber.org). Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.