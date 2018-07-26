Irene Jacobs

Irene Jacobs, 95, a lifelong resident of Beverly, passed peacefully on July 24, 2018, at Hunt Nursing and Rehab in Danvers. She was the wife of the late Morton R. Jacobs.

Born in Beverly, she was the daughter of the late Isadore and Lena (Fladger) Ginsberg. Irene was a pre-school teacher at Mrs. Garry’s, and following her teaching she worked in the main office at Briscoe Middle School until her retirement. She was an avid and accomplished bridge player and an avid golfer. She enjoyed travel and, most of all, spending time with family and friends. If she considered you a friend you were family. She was old-school tough, physically and mentally, and a cancer survivor.

Irene was a life member of the Sisterhood Temple B’nai Abraham in Beverly, and also a life member of Brandeis University and the Salem-Beverly Chapter of Hadassah.

She had one son, Larry Jacobs of Salem, and three “daughters” Dora, Barbara and Debbie; a sister, Helen Bloom of Beverly; and a sister-in-law, Helen Ginsberg of East Providence, RI. In addition to her husband, she was predeceased by her siblings Charlotte Goldman, and Richard and Harris Ginsberg.

Funeral services will be private. Donations in Irene’s memory may be made to Hunt Nursing & Rehab Center, Attn: Activities Dept., 90 Lindall St., Danvers, MA 01923. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.