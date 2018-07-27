Gertrude (Bernstein) Lapido

Gertrude (Bernstein) Lapido, late of Beverly, passed on July 26, 2018.

She was the devoted and loving mother of Marcie Lapido and her husband Alton Kremer of Weston, Conn., and Bruce Lapido of Norwood. Gertrude was the loving daughter of the late Benjamin Bernstein and the late Martha (Nager) Bernstein. She was the dear sister of the late Mel Burns and the late Jack Bernstein, and the loving grandmother of Jessica Kremer and Elizabeth Kremer.

Services were private. Donations in Gertrude’s memory may be made to the American Diabetes Association, P.O. Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215. Arrangements were entrusted to Torf Funeral Service,

Chelsea.