Elaine (Talmanson) Kuperstein

Elaine (Talmanson) Kuperstein, 78, of Lynnfield, entered into rest on July 26, 2018. She was the beloved wife of the late Dr. David A. Kuperstein. She was the daughter of Marion (Lishner) Talmanson of N. Andover and the late Benjamin Talmanson.

Elaine was a graduate of Framingham State University and proudly held membership in their alumni association.

Left to cherish her memory are her daughters and son-in-law, Danya Kuperstein of Lynnfield, and Robin (Kuperstein) Pizura and her husband Kevin of North Attleboro; her two grandchildren, Dylan and Jake Pizura; her siblings and their spouses, Judith (Lasoff) Belinsky of Topsfield, and Stephen Talmanson and his wife Paula of Bedford, N.H.; her sister-in-law, Linda Kuperstein of Hanover; her brother-in-law, Gerald Kuperstein of Beverly; and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service was held on July 30 in Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon. Donations in Elaine’s memory may be made to Massachusetts General Hospital Cancer Center, Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA 02114 (www.giving.massgeneral.org); or to MSPCA at Nevins Farm, 400 Broadway, Methuen, MA 01844. Arrangements were handled by Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.