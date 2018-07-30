Rebecca (Levine) Zamansky

Rebecca (Levine) Zamansky – late of Chelsea. Died on July 26, 2018.

Beloved wife of the late Hyman H. Zamansky. Devoted mother of Alan Zamansky and his wife Marilyn, Glen B. Zamansky and his wife Sue Anne, and Merle Coen and her husband Scott. Dear sister of Freda London and her husband Max. Loving grandmother of David Zamansky and his wife Jennifer, Traci Pepe and her husband Michael, Alix Zamansky, and Casey Coen. Loving great-grandmother of Jake, Tyler, Leah, and Lance.

Services were held at Torf Funeral Chapel, Chelsea on July 29. Interment followed in Everett. Contributions in Rebecca’s memory may be made to The Bridge Center, 470 Pine St., Bridgewater, MA 02324.