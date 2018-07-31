David M. Tracht

David M. Tracht, 75 – late of Salem. Passed peacefully on July 26, 2018, at Lahey Clinic after a courageous battle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia. He was the beloved husband of Anne Marie (Donovan) Tracht, with whom he shared 35 wonderful years of marriage.

Born in Boston, David was the son of the late Irving and Dorothy (Liberman) Tracht. He was a proud graduate of Babson College in 1963 and worked for the Massachusetts Commission for the Blind for 41 years before retiring in 2008. David was very involved in his community and served for several years as the chairperson of the Salem Commission on Disabilities.

David enjoyed watching the Patriots, playing in his fantasy football and baseball leagues, and attending musicals at North Shore Music Theater. Most of all, he enjoyed spending time with his family, particularly taking superb care of his granddaughters. He will be remembered by all for his kind and gentle spirit.

In addition to his wife, those left to cherish his memory are his children, Ashley McHarrie and her husband John of Salem, Scot and Michael Tracht, both of Brockton, and his treasured granddaughters Maggie and Chloe McHarrie. He also leaves his brother Leon Tracht and his wife Arlene of Tarpon Springs, Fla., as well as many close friends and extended family.

David’s funeral service was held on July 31 at Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem. Burial followed in Swampscott Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please say a kind word, do a kind deed, and make the world a better place, just as David did. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.