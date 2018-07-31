Robert E. Weinberg

Robert E. Weinberg, 82 – late of Nahant, formerly of Wakefield and Saugus. Died on July 28, 2018.

Former owner of Malden Brake Inc.

Loving son of the late Hyman and Fannie (Glazer) Weinberg. Former husband of Frances (Buyer) Weinberg. Beloved father of Michele and her husband Michael Kersey, Debra Weinberg, and Lisa and her husband George MacKay. Cherished grandfather of Heather and her husband Robert Smith, and Caitlin and her husband Christopher Lennhoff. Proud great-grandfather of Owen Smith. Dear brother of the late Barbara and her surviving husband Saul Goldstein, and Rosalind and her late husband Harry Schwartz.

Private graveside services on July 31. Memorial week will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association 480 Pleasant St. Watertown, MA 02472. (Goldman)