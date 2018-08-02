Barbara “Bobbi” Ruderman

Barbara “Bobbi” Ruderman, 82 – late of Newton, formerly of Malden. Died on July 31, 2018.

Devoted daughter of the late Benjamin and Julia (Tokson) Ruderman. Beloved mother of Peter and his wife Lori Slavin, Jeffrey and his wife Lori Slavin, and Andrew and his wife Nadine Slavin. Cherished grandmother of Matthew, Daniel, Tyler, Carlye, and Matthew. Dear sister of the late Lela Krigman.

Private graveside service was held on August 2. Memorial week will be observed privately. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to the Massachusetts General Hospital Development Office, 125 Nashua St., Suite 540, Boston, MA. (Goldman)