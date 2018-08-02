Lawrence Yaffe

Lawrence Yaffe, 75 – late of Malden. Died on July 30, 2018.

Devoted husband of the late Janet (Morse) Yaffe. Loving son of the late Edward I. and Helene Yaffe. Beloved father of Deborah and her husband Richard Meaney, and Sandra and her husband Josh White. Cherished grandfather of Emily Meaney, Hailey White, and Chloe White.

Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden, on Friday, August 3 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation from 10-11 a.m. Interment following services in North Reading. Memorial week will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be donated to the Malden Senior Center, 7 Washington St., Malden, MA 02148. (Goldman)