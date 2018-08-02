Letter to the Editor: Choose to Connect a success

AUGUST 2, 2018 – Community is at the center of all we do – and that was more apparent than ever at July 17’s Choose to Connect, the annual CJP Women’s Philanthropy event on the North Shore.

Thank you to new CJP President and CEO Rabbi Marc Baker for choosing the North Shore for his first public address in his new role. He reminded us how important it is that we connect with each other on the North Shore, with the Greater Boston Jewish community, and with the world at large. We were beyond inspired by your words.

Congratulations to Ariella S. Levy, the winner of the 2018 Edith Bloch Leadership Award. Your story of finding connection in our community moved us – and was an important reminder of just how special the North Shore is. To Sharon Rich – Thank you for presenting Ariella with the award with the right mix of passion and humor.

To all of the women who braved the torrential rain to join us at Congregation Shirat Hayam – Thank you! The evening was magical because we were all there together, celebrating our connection to each other and the important work of CJP. How lucky we are to be among you!

As we shared at the event, together, our reach is limitless — and we’re excited for all that is to come under Marc’s leadership.

Shari McGuirk, Alex Shube, and Karen Solomon

Chairs, Women’s Philanthropy Choose to Connect