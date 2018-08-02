Reflections on the Land of Milk and Honey

by DINA ZELDIN

AUGUST 2, 2018 – Some of my impressions after spending two weeks in Israel:

1. Arrival

I’ve never seen a more purple sky than the one on my first night in Israel. We had landed, exhausted from our cold airplane ride, and were welcomed by a gust of warm air that offered us a firm handshake and greeted us with “welcome home.” Half-dazed, half-euphoric, we climbed into the rooftop pool and watched the sun set above us, enveloping us in its fluffy clouds and light blue hue that quickly turned fairy pink, then magenta, then a deep purple that echoed the morning’s “welcome home.” We watched the bright lights of Tel Aviv’s skyscrapers turn on one by one, and begged our eyes to stay open for one second longer, for our lungs to breathe in one more breath of that night’s air. After all, this is the land of milk and honey, the land of sunsets and skyscrapers.

2. Tel Aviv

We ran around the streets so current yet holding such history within their cracks. We skipped up and down the escalators to find the clues to the scavenger hunt of how to have big ideas and how to make them reality. The cogs in my brain started moving faster, trying to answer the big questions. Innovation can come from anyone here; just look at the skyscrapers that were built out of sand. This is the land of milk and honey, of creativity and possibility.

3. The Shuk

In Israel, the mangoes are better. I bought one from a fruit vendor for half a dollar and bit into it outside of a pizza parlor in the Shuk, clutching falafel in my other hand. The mango’s sweet yellowness filled me with happiness and I passed it around the table. It dripped its nectar as my friends each took a bite and gleamed.

Ten minutes earlier, we had been holding onto each other in the narrow streets, weaving between the stalls (covered in fruit or piled with spices, wafting fresh pita and bagels or showing off little tchotchkes, sparkling with Star of David necklaces or packed with “Sababa” T-shirts). In between, all kinds of people – fluent in Hebrew or visiting with Birthright, wearing a kippah or wrapped in a headscarf – gripped each other as our heads turned left and right to remember it all so as not to get lost in it. This is the land of milk and honey, the land of mangoes and markets.

4. Shaked and I atop a camel

I’d never met a girl named Shaked, and I’d never met a girl with as much zeal for life and fun as Shaked. She and I lived halfway across the world from each other, yet somehow ended up screaming atop the same camel hump. The camel, too, screamed beneath us as it unfolded its front legs and stood up. We were carried through the desert laughing and pointing at the clear blue sky.

Later, Shaked showed me her school uniform and wondered why I didn’t have one. She listened to my favorite music and then taught me an Israeli song without words. Shaked asked me about my college plans and told me why she can’t wait to go into the army, explained the risk and the reward, cried as she remembered a family member who’d passed, and said she hopes she looks good in camouflage. The first Shaked I’d ever met invited me to stay in her home when I come back. This is the land of milk and honey, of camels and friendship.

5. Nighttime caffeine innovation

Somewhere in the desert, I sat inside a tent on folded rugs. The sandy dust settled on my skin. A Bedouin stood in the middle of the tent and explained his traditions: how he could find water under a sand dune, and how he could collect it with a sheepskin. We sat and sipped on his sweetest tea and his richest coffee, asking him questions.

Many civilizations and tribes have passed through where our kettle now boiled and developed systems that today are taken for granted. I left the desert parched of water and thirsty for more cultural experiences. This is the land of milk and honey, the land of tea and coffee.

6. Masada

A king put his castle here, overlooking his domain and his subjects, his seas and his deserts. He built Roman baths and harnessed the floods for storage water. The Zealots came here and built their safety in Herod’s limestone tower. They sheltered against those who tried to crush their beliefs, who built their camps at the base of the mountain. The Zealots were above their enemy, their souls open to the heavens, filled with pride until the end. We watched the sun rise the way it has done for centuries over the land of milk and honey, over the land of the royal and the righteous.

7. A different sort of mountain

When my friends ask me about Yad Vashem, I tell them it’s the best museum in the world, which isn’t a lie but isn’t the truth either, because Yad Vashem isn’t a museum but a memorial. Every exhibit is a family member whose life was uprooted, who somehow managed to flee the pogroms, or who couldn’t run fast enough and was murdered. Their souls are kept alive as a flickering reflection of a candle in the dark in the land of milk and honey, of the finally free and of the remembered.

Now I must remember to advocate for Israel, to cherish the sky above even though here its deepest purple will never hug me as warmly as Israel’s did, to sip my burnt coffee remembering Israel’s sweetness, to recall the greatest innovations and mountains and valleys and seas I saw, to never forget those who gave themselves for it and therefore me, to raise my children to care for it as I do, and to never allow myself to take its safety for granted.

Dina Zeldin is a student at Newton South High School.