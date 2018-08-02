The double standard when it comes to Israel

by

Korey Cohan

AUGUST 2, 2018 – With a short break in the beautifully chaotic two weeks I am spending in Israel, I have found time to reflect upon my experience and share my thoughts.

This year marks my third trip to Israel in the last three summers of my young life. I am truly thankful and blessed to have had the privilege to visit the homeland of the Jewish people, but also the holiest city in the world for all three major religions: Jerusalem. While I could write here about my personal connection to Israel and the enhanced relationship I have strengthened with God, I choose to address a different conversation.

I find it necessary to talk about these truths because of the rising wave in the political and social world that damage Israel on the basis of vicious lies. From the outright shameful comparisons of the United States to the Nazi regime, to the double standards held against Israel within countless media platforms, college campuses, among political figures, and the United Nations, the wheel of history must not continue to spin in such a familiar direction.

Today’s political and social divisions come to a sharp contrast on the factors of progressive values and the hardships endured by groups of people. We sympathize and advocate for (as we should) any minority group that has been persecuted, isolated, discriminated against, and is seeking a better life.

When I write about a group of people that have been separated and methodically killed by the millions who wish to return to a place that has been their homeland for thousands of years, I speak of the Jewish people. But yet this story is denied, hated, and considered to have no validity. Why is this double standard applied to Israel in today’s world? Why are the surreal realities of our history not worthy of the same treatment as those of other minorities? These questions need answers.

Despite the odds, not only has Israel survived, but it has prospered into a nation that reflects the values of its people: a loving democracy, the only one in the Middle East. A country that takes in Syrian refugees for medical care in the midst of absolute destruction and sends humanitarian aid across the border. A country that holds massive gay pride parades, surrounded by countries that persecute gay people.

You get the point. On the world stage, Israel is portrayed as “Goliath” and all other countries and their people are merely “David.” Here are some facts that give a more accurate picture:

• Israel is the size of New Jersey; it can fit in Lake Michigan twice and in California 22 times.

• There are over 50 majority Muslim countries, yet only one Jewish majority country.

• Geographically, Israel makes up less than 1 percent of the Middle East. Israel’s borders include the terrorist groups Hamas, Hezbollah, and ISIS and the countries of Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Jordan.

Despite all this, Israel remains a beacon of hope, light, and progressive values to countries around the world.

In these tumultuous times, nothing is black and white. We live in an information war where facts and emotions are mixed. It is essential to see Israel with fairness and an open mind. Israel is a beautiful country with promise for the future, but filled with history from thousands of years past. People of all gender, creed, and religion walk freely and care for one another. I thank God, who has given me two homes: America and Israel.

Korey Cohan writes from Marblehead and attends Marblehead High School.