This land is our land

by DORA FRIEDMAN

AUGUST 2, 2018 – The problem with the younger generation is we tend to disassociate. We avoid attachment, and avoid really connecting with the land around us.

Before the Y2I trip, I would have blamed this detachment on the electronic screens that constantly surround us. But after traveling halfway around the world, I’ve learned that we stay detached because there are little to no strings attaching us to the land that usually surrounds us. Living in Boston, I always felt surrounded by history, but when we touched ground in Israel, I realized that Boston couldn’t compare.

It’s the type of feeling you wouldn’t know is missing until you’ve experienced it. Suddenly, the land around me meant something. With every step I took, I was filled with the thought of who had stepped there before. I looked at the buildings and wondered what they had seen. I looked at the ground and wondered what it had felt. For the first time, I felt like something so much bigger than myself, so much bigger than just a Jewish kid from Boston.

In school, I remember learning about colonial times, and I remember certain kids’ excitement when they realized that they were descended from someone in the textbook. I remember feeling disconnected, and wishing that I, too, was related to a historic figure.

Stepping into Israel, and hearing about the history, it hit me that it was my ancestors that walked across this land, and that worked for thousands of years to acquire and build the nation I now had the privilege of exploring.

Upon coming home from the trip, I recognized the difference. I noticed that with every step, I wasn’t filled with the same curiosity, or the same sense of belonging. I wasn’t tied to the land. My first day back in America, I felt that strange disconnection; a disconnection from not being in Israel, not being home.

I now knew having a Jewish state isn’t just important – it’s vital.

Dora Friedman writes from Marblehead and attends the Winsor School in Boston.