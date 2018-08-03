Florence E. (Portnoy) Novoselsky

Florence E. (Portnoy) Novoselsky, 100, of Revere, beloved wife of the late Samuel Louis Novoselsky, died on August 2, 2018, at the Light­house Nursing and Care Center.

Born in Boston, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Lena (Meltzer) Portnoy. She was raised and educated in Revere and she continued her studies at Bentley University. Florence was a retired employee for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts as a secretary with the Department of Employment and Training.

Florence was a charter member of the Revere Jewish Community Center, past president of the Jewish War Veterans Ladies Auxiliary Post 161, and a past member of the Revere Hadassah.

Florence is survived by her son, Revere City Councilor Ira Novoselsky and his wife Rochelle of Revere; her son-in-law Robert Stahler; her grandchildren Lori Stahler, Scott Stahler, and Seth Novoselsky; her great-grandchildren Ellery Stahler, and Olivia and Charleigh Novoselsky; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her daughter Marcia Stahler and her brothers Albert Portnoy and Philip Portnoy.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend graveside services on Sunday, August 5 at 11:00 a.m., in Tifereth Israel of Revere Cemetery, 232 Fuller St., Everett. Memorial observance will be held following service at Seaview Towers, 510 Revere Beach Blvd., Community Room, 2nd Fl., Revere, until 7 p.m., continuing Monday and Tuesday 1 p.m.-7 p.m., at Ira Novoselsky’s home in Revere. Contributions in Florence’s memory may be made to Jewish War Veterans Post 161, c/o Nancy Goldstein, 51 Dehon St. #1, Revere, MA 02151. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Torf Funeral Service, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea. For an online guestbook and directions, visit www.torffuneralservice.com.