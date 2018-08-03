Mikhail Khaykin

Mikhail Khaykin – late of Salem. Died on July 31, 2018.

Devoted husband of Liya (Gokhberg) Khaykina. Beloved father of Rimma and her husband Dr. Michael Grossman, and Sergei Khaykin. Adored grandfather of Nina Kangas, Paul Khaykin, and Benjamin Grossman. Cherished great-grandfather of Lucien Kangas.

Services at Temple Emanuel of Andover Cemetery, 202 Mount Vernon St., Lawrence on Sunday, August 5, at 11:00 a.m. Condolence calls may be made at the home of Rimma and Michael Grossman following the interment until 8 p.m., and on Monday from 5-8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Brudnick Center for Living, 240 Lynnfield St., Peabody, MA 01960. (Goldman)