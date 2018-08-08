Kenneth Emanuel Roos

Kenneth Emanuel Roos, from Concord, N.H., peacefully left this world surrounded by his loving wife Jodi Silverman Roos, his daughter Alexa Roos, and his son Nathaniel Roos on July 29, 2018. He was 63.

Ken was born on August 10, 1954, to the late Eleanor and Donald Roos of Swampscott. He was educated in Swamp­scott public schools. He received his Bachelor’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis, a Master’s degree in Public Health from UMass Amherst, and an MBA in Health Care Management from Boston University. He was employed by the State of N.H., DHHS.

Ken leaves behind his siblings Helaine and James Hazlett of Marblehead, Peter and Mimi Roos of Milton, and Ellen and Mark Gold of Longmeadow. Uncle Kenny loved all of his 12 nieces and nephews, and his 26 great-nieces and nephews.

A celebration of Ken’s life was held at Temple Beth Jacob in Concord, N.H., on August 1. In lieu of flowers or thoughts and prayers, please donate to Everytown for Gun Safety, The American Heart Association, or give blood by contacting the American Red Cross.