Marilyn “Mimi” (Kramer) Andler

Marilyn “Mimi” (Kramer) Andler, 87 – late of Swampscott. Died on August 4, 2018. She was the beloved wife of the late Melvin Harding Andler.

Born in Chelsea, she was the daughter of the late David and Beatrice (Taymore) Kramer.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons William Andler and his wife Rhonda of Salem, and Robert Andler and his wife Cheryl of Rochester, N.Y.; her cherished grandchildren Jessica Shea and her husband Danny, Deborah Golub-Sass and her husband Yoni, Michael Larsen, and Rachel, Samantha, Sarah, Eric, Arielle, and Hailey Andler; her treasured great-grandchildren Andrew Shea and Mia Golub-Sass, and all the Rose extended family that she loved as her own. Marilyn was preceded in death by her son Gerald Andler, and her sister Avis Waxman.

A graveside service for Marilyn was held on August 7 at Farband Cemetery, Danvers. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to Care Dimensions, 75 Sylvan St., Suite B-102, Danvers, MA 01923, or to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements were under the care of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem, 781-581-2300.