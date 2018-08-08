Paula Scolnik

Paula Scolnik died at her home in Andover on August 5, 2018, at the age of 90, with her husband of 67 years, Louis, at her side.

Paula was born in New York City in 1927, the daughter of Meyer and Ada Revitz. Raised in Washington D.C., she graduated from the University of Maryland in 1949 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in psychology. She continued her studies at the George Washington University Graduate School of Clinical Psychology, and later earned a Master of Science in Education degree from the University of Southern Maine.

Besides her husband, she is survived by her sister Marilyn Greenberg of Bethesda, Md.; her daughters Nina Scolnik (Jack) of Laguna Niguel, Calif., Donna Scolnik of New York City, and Julie Scolnik of Brookline; and her grandchildren Theodore Jack of New York City, and Sophie Scolnik-Brower and Alexander (Sasha) Scolnik-Brower, both of Boston. She was predeceased by her brother George Revitz of Alexandria, Va. (Goldman)