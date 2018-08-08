Robert P. Davis

Robert P. Davis, 93, of Marblehead, entered into rest on August 4, 2018. He was the husband of the late Marjorie (Fix) Davis, the love of his life, with whom he shared 63 years of marriage until her passing in 2010.

Born in Providence, R.I., he was the son of the late Herman M. Davis and Fanny (Paster) Davis. Robert earned a bachelor’s degree in economics from Brown University, and proudly served as a commissioned gunnery officer in the US Navy during WWII. Following the war, he worked as the owner and president of Central Chemical Corporation of Salem. An extremely social man, Robert was the oldest active member of Kernwood Country Club, where he frequently played golf. He also enjoyed playing duplicate bridge.

Left to cherish his memory are his devoted daughters Diana Davis Nielsen and her husband Arthur of Pittsford, N.Y., and Nancy J. Davis of Marblehead; his cherished grandchildren Daniel Nielsen, Benjamin Nielsen and his wife Ashley Foy, and Laura Borash; and his treasured great-granddaughter Maia Ann Nielsen.

A funeral service for Robert was held on August 7, with interment at Congregation Shirat Hayam of the North Shore Cemetery in Peabody. In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to Navy SEAL Foundation, 1619 D St., Virginia Beach, VA 23459. Arrangements were under the care of Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, Salem.