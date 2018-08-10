Beverly Ann (Tankel) Brotman

Beverly Ann (Tankel) Brotman – late of Medford. Died on August 9, 2018.

Devoted mother of Marc Brotman and his wife Anne of Derry, N.H., Nancy Valchuis of Southborough, and Lon Brotman of Windsor, Conn. Daughter of the late Joseph and Esther Tankel. Sister of June Tankel and the late W. Alan Tankel and Simone Labell. Sister-in-law of Lois Tankel. Loving grandmother of Leonard Brotman, Lauren and Paige Valchuis, and Cate and Michaela Brotman.

Life member of Hadassah and graduate of Beth Israel School of Nursing 1957.

Service at the Torf Funeral Chapel, 151 Washington Ave., Chelsea, on Monday August 13 at 11 a.m. Interment in Congregation B’Nai Brith Cemetery, Peabody. Shiva will be held Monday from 3 p.m.-9 p.m., and Tuesday from 2 p.m.-8 p.m., at the home of Nancy Valchuis. Donations in Beverly’s name may be made to Temple Emanuel of Marlboro, 150 Berlin Road, Marlborough, MA 01752, or the Multiple Sclerosis Society.