Barbara G. (Freedman) Lerman

Barbara G. (Freedman) Lerman, 77 – late of Lynnfield. Died on August 12, 2018.

Devoted wife of the late Phillip “Pete” Lerman. Devoted daughter of the late Morris and Rose (Zippin) Freedman. Beloved mother of Robin and her husband Herb Dixon, and Dr. Joel and his wife Jeannette Lerman. Cherished grandmother of Raye Ann Kennedy, Morgan Kennedy, Alex Lerman, and Derek Lerman. Dear sister of Bernard and his late wife Helen Freedman.

Services at the Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden, on Wednesday, August 15 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in Melrose. Memorial week will be private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Barbara’s memory may be donated to the Alzheimer’s Association, 309 Waverly Oaks Road, Waltham, MA 02452.