Ruth (Rebecca) Shoer Rossman

Ruth (Rebecca) Shoer Rossman died peacefully on August 12, 2018 at age 100.

She was the daughter of the late Mandel and Sarah (Brisk) Shoer of Salem and was one of ten siblings of the extended Shoer family. She was the mother of Neil Rossman of Swampscott, Jeffrey (Janet) Rossman of Boxford, and Martha Rossman of Newburyport; the grandmother of Matthew, James (Annie), and Daniel, Joshua, Sarah (Gonzalez-Rossman), and Benjamin, and great-grandmother of Noah, Cameron, and Francesca. She was predeceased by her brothers Leo, Irving, William, and Paul, and her sisters Ida Goldstein, Libby Halperin, and Betty Feffer. She leaves her brothers Samuel (Selma) and Louis Shoer, and scores of nieces and nephews in the North Shore area and around the country and in Canada.

She worked for many years for the Small Business Administration as a receptionist and was a noted artist who painted in all media and also produced many sculptures, all of which are highly prized.

The funeral will be held on Tuesday, August 14, at 12 noon at the Stanetsky-Hymanson Memorial Chapel, 10 Vinnin St., Salem, followed by graveside services at Temple Sinai Cemetery in Danvers (Middleton). Shiva will follow at the home of Martha Rossman in Newburyport until 8 p.m.