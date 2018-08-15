First Person: We, as Jews, cannot give into despair

by

Carol Denbo

AUGUST 16, 2018 – I have just returned from Rhode Island, where I had the privilege of attending my second National Jewish Retreat sponsored by the Rohr Jewish Learning Institute with our own minyan (a group of ten from the North Shore).

It was an incredible five days of Jewish learning, wonderful food, and amazing entertainment. As was stated, it was “like going on a Jewish immersion cruise that is filled with interesting informative classes and workshops.”

Over 1,200 Jews from across the United States, South America, Europe, and Israel congregated to study, learn, and share their inspirational stories – ranging from surviving oppressive anti-Semitism to finding their way back to Judaism after living secular lives. The roster of speakers included 70 Jewish scholars, theologians, academics, and the best of the best: rabbis and rebbetzins whose brilliant minds mirrored the thoughts and teachings of the revered Lubavitcher Rebbe, Rabbi Menachem Mendel Schneerson.

On a personal note, my mind and soul were moved beyond what I could possibly imagine. It left me asking many questions: do we have the courage to change? How as Jews do we live in the present, and what are the Jewish tips for mindfulness? How do we get the love we want? How can we view the world with hope and opportunity in the face of depressing current events? What does the Torah say about an approach to successful communication? Why do we do mitzvot? How do we get over ourselves?

One answer that resonated deep within me: it is fine NOT to think less of yourself, but to think of yourself less! The list goes on, but I learned that no matter what happens, we, as Jews, cannot give into despair: in the Torah, it is forbidden for a Jew to give up hope.

After listening to so many tzadikim, I came away learning that all our answers lie in the Torah. We are a beautiful people that have survived because God wants us to be a light unto the nations.

There were many moving and emotional moments throughout the week. I came away impressed by the 150 young people invited from universities all over the country (known as Sinai Scholars). There were several secular youngsters who grew up in interfaith families who knew little about Judaism.

It was inspiring to hear from a young lady who found her way back to Judaism after attending Chabad on Campus. Through education, study, and the warmth of the Chabad movement, she has returned to her God-given religion. Another youngster spoke about how she was one of the few Jews in northern Orlando who had the courage to stand up and rally against anti-Semitism in her high school.

These young people, motivated and encouraged by the Chabad movement, are our future. One only had to be present during Havdalah services when their dancing, singing, and joy filled the room with ruach that I had never witnessed. A woman cried with joy when the rabbis blessed her with her first Hebrew name.

Rabbi Manis Friedman, one of the leading speakers, delivered pearls of wisdom and left a lasting impression on me. He said that if we are born Jewish – no matter where we are on the Jewish spectrum of observance – we all have a spark of Judaism within us. We can all find a way to connect. I am not a fully observant Jew, but this experience has assured me that we are all on a lifelong journey, always striving to reach the next level. Rabbi Friedman left me with a profound thought: “It is good to be a Jew, and we are one amazing people.”

I highly recommend that every Jew searching for meaning consider attending the JLI National Jewish Retreat next August in Washington, D.C., be it for one, two, three, or five days. You will not regret it. It is truly the best chicken soup for our Jewish souls.

Carol Denbo lives in Swampscott. For more information, visit www.jretreat.com.