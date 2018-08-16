Barr receives outstanding performance award from state



AUGUST 16, 2018 – Derek A. Barr, of Salem, was recently awarded the 2018 Commonwealth of Massachusetts Citation for Outstanding Performance – his third citation in nine years. The award is presented to executive branch and higher education employees of the Commonwealth who have demonstrated exemplary work performance. He has worked at Salem State for over 25 years and is employed as an instructional technologist at Salem State University’s Center for Teaching Innovation. He also serves as the Salem State chapter vice president of the Association of Professional Administrators Union.