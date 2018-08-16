Derek Schrader appointed vice president of leadership and organizational development at Chelsea Jewish Lifecare

AUGUST 16, 2018 – Chelsea Jewish Lifecare (CJL), a leading healthcare organization in the Greater Boston area, is pleased to announce that Derek Schrader has been appointed vice president of leadership and organizational development. In this new role, Mr. Schrader is responsible for developing leaders at all levels of the organization, and helping teams improve clinical performance and customer service. Derek will also serve as a member of the organization’s executive leadership team. He will be based in the Peabody campus, but will divide his time between the Chelsea, Peabody and Longmeadow campuses.

“We are thrilled to have Derek Schrader join our organization,” said Adam Berman, President of Chelsea Jewish Lifecare. “Derek possesses a tremendous background and expertise in strategy, leadership and improving operations. Moreover, he identifies closely with our mission and understands our long-term vision. All of us at CJL are looking forward to working with him.”

Prior to CJL, Derek served for 15 years as partner and director at TruePoint, one of the world’s top mission-driven consulting firms. Previously, Derek worked as a consultant with Marakon Associates and as a product manager at In-System Design.

Mr. Schrader holds an MBA from Harvard Business School, a MA from Osaka University of Foreign Studies and a BA from Brigham Young University. He is a resident of Waltham.