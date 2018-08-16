Juvenile Aid Scholarship Organization awards grants

AUGUST 16, 2018 – The Juvenile Aid Scholarship Organization recently awarded 15 scholarships, including several memorial scholarships, to deserving high school students to help with college expenses. The funds were raised at an annual luncheon held in May at the Hawthorne Hotel. The scholarship recipients are pictured above, and include Mitchell Godes, Ethan Keller, Korey Cohan, Jacob Keller, Glen Veytsman, Joe McKeever, Marina McKeever, Adam Linsky, Katherine Veytsman, Malachi Rosen, and Alex Karasik. Scholarship recipients not pictured are Harrison Dolin, Lily Dolin, Claire Powell, and Corey Stein.