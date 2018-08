Katzmans welcome new son



AUGUST 16, 2018 – Karleen and Jared Katzman of Mill Valley, CA joyfully announce the birth of their third son, Caleb Joe, on July 12, 2018. He is welcomed by big brothers Max and Spencer. Loving grandparents are Nancy Sarles and Phil Gouzoule of Marblehead, Norm and Ina Katzman of Rhode Island, and David and Ann Engel of Corpus Christi, Texas.