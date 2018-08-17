Gloria (Brenner) Rosenthal

Gloria (Brenner) Rosenthal, 91 – late of Reading. Died on August 15, 2018.

Devoted wife of the late Marvin Rosenthal. Beloved mother of Paul Rosenthal and the late Mark Rosenthal. Cherished grandmother of Jonathan and his wife Omayra Rosenthal. Proud great-grandmother of Carmelo Mark Rosenthal. Dear sister of Morton Brenner.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden, on Sunday, August 19 at 2:00 p.m. Interment will be private. Condolence calls may be made following services at the home of Morton Brenner. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be donated to the National Kidney Foundation, 85 Astor Ave., Suite 2, Norwood, Ma 02062. (Goldman)