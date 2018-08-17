Rhoda Belostock

Rhoda Belostock, 80 – late of Lexington. Died on August 15, 2018.

Born in Brockton, she was the daughter of the late Ernest and Gertrude (Colman) Salloway. She was the beloved wife of Stanley Belostock, with whom she shared 57 years of marriage.

Those left to cherish Rhoda’s memory are her devoted children Elisa B. Bovee and her husband Harry of Newburyport, and Jeremy S. Belostock and his wife Monica Casali of Burlingame, Calif.; her loving sister Thelma “Toby” Warshaw of North Easton, and her brother Jeffrey Salloway of New Hampshire; and her cherished grandchildren Harry, Sara, Adam and Alexandra.

Rhoda attended the Katharine Gibbs Secretarial School, and was a Legal Secretary for many years before becoming the Senior Administrator at Acentech, where she continued to work until she was 79. When she wasn’t working, she loved spending time with her family and dancing. She took dance lessons every Saturday at the Jeannette Neill Dance Studio. She particularly loved swing dancing at Johnny D’s and Swing City.

A funeral service for Rhoda was held on August 17 at Stanetsky Memorial Chapel, Canton, with interment at Sharon Memorial Park, Sharon.

In lieu of flowers contributions in her memory may be made to the Rabbinical Discretionary Fund at Congregation Ahavas Achim, 53½ Washington St, Newburyport, MA 01950.