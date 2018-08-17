Robert Terban

Robert Terban, 67 – late of Danvers, formerly of Peabody. Died on August 15, 2018.

Devoted son of Joseph and the late Marcia (Doxer) Terban. Beloved father of Aimee and her husband Jason Stone, and Jeffrey Terban. Cherished grandfather of Marlee Stone and Brett Stone. Dear brother of Lori Terban, and Laynie Terban and her partner Carl Hardy.

Services at the Chapel of Sharon Memorial Park, 40 Dedham St., Sharon, on Friday, August 17 at 12:00 noon. Condolence calls may be made at the home of Aimee and Jason Stone following the interment until 7 p.m., and on Sunday 12-5 p.m. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in his memory may be donated to the Friends of Hathorne, P.O. Box A, 450 Maple St., Hawthorne, MA 01937 Attn: Scott Kluge. (Goldman)