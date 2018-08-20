Lillian Pikin

Lillian Pikin, 98 – late of North Andover, formerly of Boston. Died on August 15, 2018, at the Prescott House in North Andover. She was the beloved wife of the late Joseph J. Pikin.

Born in Boston on November 5, 1919, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Bertha (Ullian) Putlack. Lillian retired as a longtime rate supervisor at Insurance Company of North America. For more than 20 years, she proudly served as a volunteer at Lawrence General Hospital, offering a warm greeting to all who entered as a front desk clerk.

She was the loving mother of Arlene B. Pikin of North Andover, and the late Matthew L. Pikin.

At her request, services were held privately. For those who wish, memorial donations can be made in Lillian's memory to the charity of one's choice.