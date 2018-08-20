Sheila Glasser

Sheila Glasser, 89 – a life-long resident of Brockton. Died on August 19, 2018.

Ms. Glasser was a graduate of Brockton High School and attended Massachusetts School of Art. She was a bookkeeper for New England Iron and Steel Company, retiring after 30 years of employment. She was the beloved sister of Judy and her husband Gary Jacobson, and the adored aunt of Wendy and Rick Johnson, Bonnie and Seth Greenspan, Scott and Renee Jacobson, and the great-aunt of six.

Services will be held at Temple Beth Emunah Cemetery, 1000 Pearl St., Brockton, on Tuesday, August 21, at 11:00 a.m. Memorial week will private. In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in her memory may be made to a charity of one’s choice. (Goldman)