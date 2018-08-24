Abby (Trotter) Grant, 57 – late of Swampscott. Died on August 22, 2018.
Wife of Craig Grant. Mother of Ben and Aliza. Daughter of Margie Hancock and Jerry. Sister of Adam and Matt. Aunt of Lindsey and Jess, and Jeff and Josh. (Goldman)
Abby (Trotter) Grant, 57 – late of Swampscott. Died on August 22, 2018.
Wife of Craig Grant. Mother of Ben and Aliza. Daughter of Margie Hancock and Jerry. Sister of Adam and Matt. Aunt of Lindsey and Jess, and Jeff and Josh. (Goldman)
Next post: Russell David Leblang
Previous post: Sheila Glasser