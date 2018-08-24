Twitter LinkedIn Facebook
≡ Menu ≡ Menu

Abby (Trotter) Grant

Abby (Trotter) Grant, 57 – late of Swampscott. Died on August 22, 2018.

Wife of Craig Grant. Mother of Ben and Aliza. Daughter of Margie Hancock and Jerry. Sister of Adam and Matt. Aunt of Lindsey and Jess, and Jeff and Josh. (Goldman)

{ 0 comments… add one }

Leave a Comment

Next post:

Previous post:

Donate to the Journal




Print Edition