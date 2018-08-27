Leslie R. Uliss

Leslie R. Uliss – late of Revere. Died on August 24, 2018.

Loving companion of Sheila Needel. Devoted father of Steven Uliss and his wife Amy of Ashland, Tracie Havandis and her husband John of Bradford, and Heidi and her husband David of Milford. Son of the late Isaiah and Mollie (Krulee) Uliss. Devoted brother of Karen Abbett and her husband Ted of Middleboro, and Alan Uliss and his wife Joni of Milford. Devoted grandfather of Carly and Rachel Uliss, Nicole Havandis, and Alex and David Zachary Burrill.

A graveside service was held on August 27 at Poali Zedeck Cemetery, 232 Fuller Street, Everett, Grave Section 8, Number 4. In lieu of flowers, contributions in Leslie’s memory may be made to Congregation 420, 420 Revere Beach Blvd., Revere, MA 02151. (Torf)