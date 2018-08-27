Russell David Leblang

Russell David Leblang, 56, of Swampscott, passed away peacefully at his home on August 25, 2018, after a year-long battle with hepatic angiosarcoma.

Born and raised in Beachwood, Ohio to Rita and William Leblang, in 1979, he came east to Brown University, where he met his wife Deahn Berrini. He went on to receive degrees from the Kennedy School and Harvard Law School, where he graded onto the Harvard Law Review. Later, with his partners, he founded Landay, Leblang & Stern, a boutique law firm where he built a successful practice in international trade finance, traveling widely, including twice a year to South America.

The qualities that made Russell an excellent attorney also made him a valued friend and counselor. The ultimate problem solver, his keen intellect, his honesty, and his ability to listen and get to the core of any issue benefited the many who had to the privilege to sit and share a chat with him. An avid marathoner, with wit, humor, love of life, drive, and generosity, he packed many lifetimes into a too short a life.

He will be sorely missed by Deahn; his two children, the great joys of his life, Alexander Leblang and Charlotte Leblang; his mother Rita Leblang; his brothers Dale Leblang and Judah Leblang; his in-laws Bette and Charlie Tsoutsouras, Lori and Jim Byman, and Mia and John Morgan; and he was the beloved uncle of nine nieces and nephews.

A funeral service for Russell was held on August 27 at Temple Emanu-El, Marblehead, with interment following at Temple Emanu-El of Marblehead Memorial Park, Buxton Lane, Danvers. Shiva will be observed on Monday following interment until 8 p.m., at the Leblang family home. Donations can be made to C.I.T.C, The Village Project, Russell’s brainchild, an educational foundation that sends underprivileged children to quality schools. Checks should be mailed to 35 Lake Shore Road, Salem, NH 03079. For more information or to register in the online guestbook, visit www.stanetskyhymansonsalem.com.