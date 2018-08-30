Building an ark of glass, light, and flowing water

by

Michael Wittner

Journal Staff

AUGUST 30, 2018, MARBLEHEAD – Even though she grew up surrounded by mountains in a small village in the Italian Alps, Swampscott glass artist Ingrid Pichler feels a special connection to water. “I live a stone’s throw away from the ocean … so I’m looking at water constantly,” she said. “Every time you go to the ocean, it’s different. It’s a constant inspiration.”

Pichler’s personal connection to water comes in handy as she prepares her latest commission: using water as an inspiration for the design of the new ark in Temple Emanu-El’s main sanctuary.

The Marblehead temple will begin work on a comprehensive $1.5 million renovation project in December, and the ark will be a centerpiece of the new renovations – as the center of the sanctuary and the home of the Torah, it holds a special significance as the beating heart of the temple.

During discussions of how to best capture the essence of their community, members of Temple Emanu-El kept coming back to the idea of water. “It is fitting, especially for our synagogue which stands only steps from the Atlantic Ocean, that water is used as a visual theme for our sanctuary of worship,” Rabbi David Meyer said in a statement. “Further, the longing of the human spirit to be in the presence of the Holy has been likened in our tradition to a drop of water finding its way back to the ocean.”

Last year, the temple renovation board was deciding how to find the craftsman who would best communicate this vision. Artists across the country in a number of different mediums, from mosaics, to woodworking, to glass – were considered.

One of board members knew of Pichler, and asked if she’d like to be considered. She sent over something that day, just as the board was ready to choose someone else. “They really saw what was possible with glass,” said Pichler. “It was a real honor to be considered.”

She has worked with churches in England and Wales, (where she studied architectural stained glass at the Swansea College of Art), and at the Clifton Lutheran Church in Marblehead. Emanu-El will be her first Jewish project. She said the temple has been relatively hands-off, giving her license to carry out the project in a way that she sees fit. “They literally said, ‘this is the location, these are the measurements, water is the theme, and off you go,’” Pichler said.

To get started, Pichler, who is Christian, researched references to water in the Bible, where it is discussed as a source of life. “I think one of the most beautiful things is that water is compared to God’s blessings,” she said. “The bible has many beautiful parts that talk about water, blessings that flow … of course then you think about Exodus – about how water provides a way to freedom, and to life.” She also found herself inspired by the glass windows of Marc Chagall, and looked at his examples of Jerusalem windows.

In addition to water, Pichler wanted to create an ark that lets in light, which is one of the benefits of glass. “Glass responds to light,” said Pichler. “For whichever religion, light is a symbol of the positive, of God. Glass transmits light.” The ark will also be backlit by LED lights that will light up the installation and brighten the sanctuary.

In her home studio in Swampscott, Pichler works to create individual glass tiles made from pieces of glass that are layered and fused together in a kiln. Each tile is unique, made up of many individually cut pieces of glass, and will have a slightly different texture and color, which affects how it diffuses light. For Pichler, mixing and matching different pieces of glass to create larger individual tiles is similar to mixing different colors of paint to create new shades.

The design of the ark will comprise several different elements. The first will be a glass Eternal Light in the shape of an orb, which represents a single drop of water. The light will be used to lead the viewer’s eye towards the front of the ark, which will feature glass and wooden doors meant to evoke waves and water. Finally, the back of the bimah will consist of molded acoustic panels in wave patterns.

Just like the individual tiles, all of Pichler’s works are unique. Pichler has created commissioned works in private homes, schools, colleges, and courthouses. In each situation, she creates site-specific work that is completely tailored to its environment, and could not work anywhere else. For example, in a commission for Manchester Community College in Manchester, N.H., she created an LED lightbox installation that is a series of threaded-together circles that resemble the cotton bobbins once used in Manchester’s factories. Behind the glass cotton bobbins is a map of Manchester’s streets. “I put it in the library of the community college, and librarians were saying, ‘Oh, this is my street,’” Pichler recalled.

In the case of Temple Emanu-El, she has worked closely with the architects and the interior designers working on the renovation to make sure that her project is in sync – architecturally, aesthetically, and spiritually – with the new space they’re creating. Representatives from the temple will be able to see the first stages of the work in September, and in the spring, Pichler will direct the installation herself, as she always has. “Everything is measured and re-measured,” she said. “We might be able to do it in a day or two, if everything goes according to plan. But nothing ever goes according to plan.”

Finally, when it’s finished, Pichler will give over the project that she says becomes her entire life while she’s working on it. “Once the project is completed and installed, I can let it go,” she said. “It’s not mine anymore. It belongs there, because it’s tied there. It doesn’t make sense anywhere else.”