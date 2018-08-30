Letter to the Editor: Editorial on freedom of the press was on the mark

AUGUST 30, 2018 – I, like Mr. Krasa, understood the editorial in the August 2 Jewish Journal (“Stand up for a free press”) and appreciated having a principled stand in favor of the free press expressed.

I did not understand Mr. Krasa’s comment that the Jewish Journal has a ‘slant’ whose predictability renders reading its viewpoint uninteresting!

First, reading something with a point of view different than one’s own seems essential to learning and correcting for the errors in judgment that all mortals make.

Secondly, I have found violently opposing slants in the Jewish Journal, from the right wing Republican Dennis Prager (whose views I have found predictable and often vile) to various liberal rabbis who I more or less agree with. My point here is to dispute the claim that there is “a” slant.

Thirdly, the hit and run accusation of a tedious “slant” in the second paragraph makes me wonder if I missed some sarcasm in the first paragraph, which praises the free press over Trump’s demagogic attacks on the press, and his demand that “he alone” should be the source of fact for his base. Now THERE is predictability.

Burt Goldstein, Via email