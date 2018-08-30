The Millennials: Jared Pliner

by

Michael Wittner

AUGUST 30, 2018

AUGUST 30, 2018 – Name: Jared Pliner

Age: 29

Currently living in: Boston

Alma maters: Epstein Hillel ‘03, Marblehead High School ‘07, George Washington University ‘11

Job: Director of communications, Jeff Goldman Immigration

Favorite food: Italian, but really any type of pasta.

Favorite music: Classical/opera, but I also like many different types of music. I’m a huge Elton John fan, which I got from my dad. I’ve seen Bruce Springsteen and others … favorite composer, if you wanted to know for any reason: Richard Strauss.

Favorite movies: “A Few Good Men,” “Apollo 13,” “The American President,” “JFK,” even though it’s extremely conspiratorial, the original “The In-Laws” from the ‘70s with Peter Falk and Alan Arkin, “Mrs. Doubtfire,” “Liar Liar.”

Favorite TV show: It’s no longer on, obviously, but it was “The Sopranos.”

Favorite travel destination: The south of France, where we went as a family – extended family; it was a great, great trip. If I could go anywhere tomorrow – I’ve always wanted to go to South Africa – Cape Town.

Favorite Jewish person: The late Dr. Sidney Farber, the Farber in Dana-Farber and the father of modern chemotherapy.

Tell me about your Jewish background.

[My parents] wanted to raise us not only Jewish, but with a formal Jewish education, and so that is what prompted them to send me and my sisters to Hillel, so all three of us went.

I went for two summers to Camp Tevya – I would say I was not sort of your really passionate camper, but I went for two summers. We belonged to Temple Beth El, now Shirat Hayam, of course, and definitely went on the High Holidays and … we went to Temple Beth El preschool before that, by the way, and we would go certainly to social events affiliated with Temple Beth El. And then there was a period of time when I was like – how old was I? – well, older than the single digits, certainly, when I was the one who would drag my father to temple on Shabbat, because I really had a close relationship with Rabbi [Edgar] Weinsberg at the time, and felt very close to him, and so I would often pull my dad to temple knowing that he was the one most likely to go with me. Though, in full admission, it’s been a while since I’ve gone to services.

What’s your Jewish life right now?

Separate from attending a Seder or potentially going to services on High Holidays, or something that I’m invited to here or there, [my fiancée] Kate and I are generally non-practicing in that sense … obviously the macro theme is that you can never take away Jewish identity, and knowing what you are and being proud of it … that’s entirely separate and different, and I will identify as such obviously for as long as I live, as will my sisters, and as will my parents … Admittedly, being Jewish wasn’t always something I embraced and was proud of. With maturity and growth that has changed. Jews have done extraordinary things on this earth. Their accomplishments have advanced humanity in the most important areas. I may not attend services or crack open religious books as often as I’d like to, but being Jewish for me is a thing of enormous pride and honor.

What’s your career been like?

I went to GW in Washington and studied journalism and had a lot of phenomenal internships at ABC News in both Washington and New York. I wanted to be on air reporting … and so my first job was at a station in Bangor, Maine, and it was all of that – it was shooting, editing, learning the ropes, making mistakes that should be made, learning how to be a responsible practitioner, etc. Then I made a jump after 2½ years there to Providence, which was a pretty significant jump [in audience size], and I was in Providence for over four years. And by the way, in both places, in Maine and Rhode Island, I reported and anchored both quite a bit.

And then I had some soul-searching that I needed to do, and did do, about the direction of the industry and my own personal fulfillment and stimulation, and I had been taunted by law school and the legal profession for a very long time. I started meeting … with Jeff [Goldman] and saw Jeff all over the place – in local television, in newspapers, in national newspapers and national television, and learned about how he was directly tied to the family separation crisis and represented a significant number of clients directly tied – not just a smattering – but a significant number of clients tied to the crisis. And Jeff is a phenomenal human being in every respect: he’s a tremendous lawyer, he is a man of extraordinary empathy, and he feels tremendously for other people, and I knew that I wanted to work for him.

The firm … is undergoing a period of tremendous growth on both the employment-based and family-based sides. And with this growth, the firm is literally expanding in terms of personnel and attorneys, paralegals, and someone like me, and so there’s a great amount of certainly media interest in our work, and so it’s handling that, and maintaining lines of communications with these outlets. It’s also doing social media, and other web-based work, and getting the message and the mission out there.

What are your hopes for yourself and for the world?

My hopes are very simple: have a career that is intellectually stimulating, that makes an impact, where the subject matter is so personally fascinating that I look forward to tackling it every day. To have a good, fulfilling life with my soon-to-be-wife Kate, and to raise great kids, and to be the kind of parent that my mom and dad are, and were, and to enjoy decades of good health.

For the world: that we live in a world where people, where individuals, and countries are naturally driven to do the right thing, where there is a deep, broad knowledge of different cultures and traditions, that we don’t live in a world where countries turn inward and are isolationist.