Edith (Andelman) Paster

Edith (Andelman) Paster, 93 – late of Woburn, formerly of Lexington. Passed away peacefully on August 31, 2018.

Devoted wife of the late Norman Paster. Beloved mother of Michael Paster and Lisa Marsh, Nancy and David Rosenbaum, and Bruce and Jennifer Paster. Cherished grandmother of Joshua Paster, Courtney Banfield, Jeremy Paster, Pamela Roman, and Nathan Rosenbaum. Dear sister of Janet Hartman, Evelyn Allen, Frances Nigberg, and the late Melvin Andelman.

Services at Goldman Funeral Chapel, 174 Ferry St. (off Route 60), Malden, on Sunday, September 2, at 1:00 p.m. Interment in Everett. Condolence calls may be made at the home of Michael Paster and Lisa Marsh following the interment until 8 p.m., also on Monday and Tuesday 2-8 p.m., with Minyan at 7:45 p.m., each evening. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hadassah, or to Temple Emunah, 9 Piper Road, Lexington MA 02421.