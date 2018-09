Elaine (Zablatsky) Stone

Elaine (Zablatsky) Stone – late of Peabody, formerly of Swampscott. Died on August 29, 2018.

Wife of Sheldon Stone. Daughter of the late Israel and Lillian (Alarnick) Zablatsky. Mother of Eric Stone and his wife Gisela of Swampscott, and Gregory Stone of Miami, Fla. Grandmother of Aaron, Jillian, and Courtney Stone. Sister of the late Seymour Zablatsky and the late Gerald Talbot. Sister-in-law of Irene Gilberg, Bernard Stone, and the late Sharon Talbot. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)