Frances (Freedman) Kaplow

Frances (Freedman) Kaplow, 90 – Died on August 28, 2018.

Born in Revere, she was the daughter of the late Clara (Welsh) and Maurice Freedman. She was the beloved wife of Roy Kaplow for over 22 years before his passing in 1982.

Mother of Jordana Kaplow and Shana Kaplow, and mother-in-law of Stephen Mitrione. Grandmother of Li Le Kaplow. Sister of the late Ruth (Freedman) Blumberg and the late Selma (Freedman) Mandell. Aunt of Lise Blumberg, Erica Blumberg, Roy (Mimi) Mandell, Gene (Antoinette) Mandell, Sabrina Mandell, and Cybelle Mandell.