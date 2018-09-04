Fred Warner

Fred Warner, 89 – late of Marblehead. Died on August 29, 2018.

Born in Boston, he was the son of the late Eva and Louis Warner. He was the beloved husband of Diane Warner for 65 years before his passing.

Father of Mark Warner of Cebu City, Philippines, Cindy Carter and her husband Bob Carter of Peabody, Debbie Al-Harbi and her husband Mef Al-Harbi of Chelmsford, and David Warner of Cebu City, Philippines. Grandfather of Bobby Crevatis, Bobby Carter, Ashley Carter, Nick Carter, Cassi Kelly, Kristy Blaisdell, Naseem Mekala, Adam Al-Harbi, Samuel Al-Harbi, Diana Warner, Louis Warner, Chris Kennedy, Brianna Warner and Jessica Warner. Great-grandfather of Maison Keller, William Blaisdell, Adi Mekala, Veda Mekala, and Colin Crevatis. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)