Israel Melamed

Israel Melamed, 93 – late of North Reading. Died on August 31, 2018.

Born in Chelsea, he was the son of the late Barney and Rebecca (Garnick) Melamed. He was the loving husband of the late Mary (Lyons) Melamed, and the longtime companion of Lorraine DeBethencourt of Acton. Uncle of Joyce Melamed, Bruce Melamed and his wife Anne, Michael Katz and his wife Barbara, and Barry Katz and his wife Debra. Granduncle of many grandnieces and grandnephews. (Stanetsky-Hymanson)