Stephen Goldstein

Stephen Goldstein, 75 – late of Danvers, formerly of Peabody and Rowley. Died on September 2, 2018.

Devoted husband of the late Marlene (Millstein) Goldstein. Beloved father of Andrea and Christopher Naper, and Kim and Donald Noble. Cherished grandfather of Madeline and Ethan Naper. Dear brother of Linda Holtzman. Steve also leaves his treasured granddog Mackenzie. Loving uncle of Rick Holtzman, Jeffrey Holtzman, Hillary Millstein Jones, and Lee Millstein. (Goldman)