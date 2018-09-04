Stuart G. Merle, DMD

Stuart G. Merle, DMD, of Lynnfield, passed on August 17, 2018. For 47 years, he was the beloved husband of Gale Ann (Wolman) Merle. Loving father of Jeremy and Jessica Merle of Newton and Andrew and Martha Merle of Wellesley. Adored grandfather of Taylor, Bennett and Violet. Cherished son of Vivian (Ohringer) Merle of Fla., and the late Sydney Merle. Dear brother of Gordon and Joanne Merle of Fla.

Stuart moved to Boston to attend Tufts Dental School, and then back to New York for his pediatric dental residency. He then returned to the Boston area to establish his two pediatric dental practices in W. Peabody and Lynn. Through the years, he followed the activities of his patients, enjoying semi-annual updates on their lives, well into adulthood. He established a close relationship with many. His devotion to children’s dentistry took him to Israel, where he worked in the Dental Volunteers for Israel clinic for several years, treating children from the Jerusalem area and connecting with Israeli culture.

Early on in his career, Stuart invested in extensive photography equipment for his dental practice. That developed his love of photography that escalated through the years. His camera bag was with him at all times and his photos in his home and those of others continue to display his keen eye for detail. His photos were chosen to appear in several travel publications.

Stuart had wanderlust that took him to many countries and cultures, always recording his adventures through his lens. Some of his favorite adventures were in Israel, India, Russia, Southeast Asia, South America, Morocco, Europe, Croatia, Canada and the west coast of the United States.

Stuart remained active throughout his life, looking forward to his weekly tennis games for male bonding and exercise. He was also a runner, continuing that sport until recently, regardless of where he was in the world. He loved the Red Sox, switching allegiance from that New York team when he moved to Boston.

Stuart’s greatest loves were his two sons. His pride in them was unequaled. He shared the love and pride when they married Jessica (Jeremy) and Martha (Andrew). His greatest smiles came when he was with his three grandchildren. They brought incomparable joy and three new photographic subjects into his life. The literary world is enhanced by the book he wrote for Taylor, entitled, “Taylor’s Weekly Adventures with Washie,” available soon on Amazon.

Stuart will be remembered for his genuine smile, his practical jokes, finding humor in much of life, and his outgoing and gregarious personality.

Services were held at the Levine Chapels, 470 Harvard St., Brookline on August 20. Burial followed in the Or Emet Cemetery, 776 Baker St., West Roxbury. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Dental Volunteers for Israel (DVI).