A journey and a discovery

SEPTEMBER 6, 2018 – It feels so ironic – we recently marked Rosh Chodesh, the new month of Elul, with the celebratory prayers of Hallel, even though we were STILL technically in the month previous month of Av. Especially, given the paradoxical juxtaposition of these two months – one a paradigm for grief and destruction, the other radiating with an upbeat optimism, bursting with its promise of joyous renewal.

The significance of this mustn’t be lost as we find ourself in the midst of our annual High Holiday season, a 60-day Jewish toxic cleansing.

The teaching here is clear.

We can ill afford to wait for the darkness of the month of Av to subside in order to begin living in the light of the month of Elul. In blaming our present life situations for our inability to effect real change, we are choosing the convenience of living in our comfort zones over our real desire and need to attain emotional freedom.

Of course, real change must at some point be supplemented and nurtured by an environment that allows for the flourishing of that change. That’s phase two of renewal though, and that began when we marked rosh chodesh within the actual new month. However, the journey itself can never be provisional. If we are to embark on a genuine path of personal transformation, we must begin from where we are, not where we would like to be.

In order for our journey to reach the place of higher light – during the month of Elul and Tishrei to resonate with authenticity – it had to begin in the darkened narrow alleyways of the month of Av. As a good friend of mine likes to say, “It’s all gravy, baby.”

Much love, Rabbi Yossi

Rabbi Yossi Lipsker is the founder of Chabad-Lubavitch of the North Shore.