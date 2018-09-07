Head of the Year

SEPTEMBER 6, 2018 – I recently visited a stroke victim in the hospital. It was shocking how this once vibrant person looked essentially the same on the surface, yet everything was different. On the surface he looked fine, but his mind, body movement, talents, and skills had been altered. (He is making good progress. Please G-d may he have a speedy recovery).

There are no illnesses that are good ones, but a stroke seems to be particularly bad. It robs you of your faculties and movement, and there is very little specific to point to as the cause or explanation of the problem.

Of course, you look at the brain, and you know that there are millions of moving parts and mechanisms controlling millions of things in the body. In fact, it takes constant perfect operation of all the parts of the brain just for nothing to go wrong with the body.

Just one tiny neuropathway misbehaving can affect our thought, speech, movement in a myriad of different negative ways, G-d forbid.

The head/brain – while still a major mystery – is still the epicenter of the body. It is the command and control center. As such, we do what we can to improve our brain function, adding ginseng, vitamins and other brain exercises to keep our brain healthy and well. (Beyond that, we pray.)

This can explain why the Jewish New Year is called Rosh Hashanah (Head of the Year) and not Techilat Hashanah (Beginning of the Year) or Shanah Chadasha (New Year) etc.

Rosh Hashanah is so much more than a New Year’s party or celebration: it is the rewiring, retooling; the “mind” of the year to come.

For the secular New Year, many throw parties and have New Year’s bashes to essentially celebrate another year survived. Not a bad thing. We are all happy to make it through another year, but this attitude really focuses on the past, not the future. Aside from small things like new year pledges that land us with high-end exercise equipment – that end up being very expensive clothing racks – most everything is about the year gone by.

Judaism, however, focuses on the future. In fact, every year G-d assesses what’s going on internally with us, and wonders how have we been doing with all the skills and talents we’ve been given. Have we maximized our potential, or have we squandered opportunities? He does a “head check,” if you will, to see how we are doing.

Our job is to realize that a blessed new year with all our faculties and talents is an ongoing gift from G-d, and if there are things that require adjusting and tweaking in our thoughts, speech, and action, now is the time to work on them. Make those changes where we must. Feed the head. This is why it is called the “Head” of the year.

This is the time of the year to take stock of what is going on in that noggin, and make adjustments – both physical, and even more importantly, spiritual – accordingly.

One of the slogans for riders is, “if you need a head, you need a helmet.” Let me (adjust that helmet for you a bit) say, “If you value your head – your New Year – you need Rosh Hashanah”!

Shana Tova U’metukah!

By Rabbi Nechemia Schusterman

Rabbi Nechemia Schusterman is the director of Chabad of Peabody.