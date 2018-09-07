Rosh Hashanah 5779 and September 11th

SEPTEMBER 6, 2018 – This year, the anniversary of the September 11, 2001 tragedy falls on the second day of Rosh Hashanah. With that in mind, I am torn – torn because last year I had the privilege to pray with the interfaith community in Danvers at New Brothers Restaurant & Deli. This year, because of the High Holy Day, I am unable to attend and take part in this meaningful act of kindness within our community.

Sometimes, life just gets in the way of our desires. I desire to do acts of kindness and to do my share in repairing the world as often as I can. On the one hand, I must officiate at services at my synagogue this year. It is my obligation and yes, I will recognize September 11th – of course. On the other hand, I hope that the community at large knows that my heart and my desire to remember is with them on that day as well. Oh, if we could only find balance and happiness. With this air of trepidation and uncertainty as a backdrop, I am reminded of a sign that I saw in a nursing home recently that put everything into perspective for me. The sign said, “If you want happiness for an hour, take a nap. If you want happiness for a day, go to Foxwoods. If you want happiness for a year, inherit a fortune. If you want happiness for a lifetime, help someone else.”

Help someone else! What a novel idea! To be true, I think we can agree that that the terrorism on September 11, 2001 brought out the best in this country. What am I saying? I speak of the tens of thousands of people who volunteered to help others that day and every year since. And I am not just talking about the thousands of angels who worked for the fire and police departments. I am talking about all the people who ran and continue to run to donate money, blood, and all kinds of supplies. I am talking about the people who manned the lines to feed and clean the angels who were putting their lives on the line for 12 to 18 hours a day for weeks. I am talking about the many communities – the people of all faiths and backgrounds who still gather together every year to remember together. People are good, and I remember that!

Sadly, though I was beginning to believe that until that terrible day, helping others in that way had become a foreign idea for too many of us. But it was our Torah that first introduced that notion to the world. We Jews call it “G’milut Chasadim,” or acts of lovingkindness. If there is anything that we can learn from “our times,” it is that we must all practice G’milut Chasadim more than we ever did before.

It is very true that each one of us makes a difference.

I am reminded of the poem that says, “Life is like a blanket too short. You pull it up and your toes rebel, you yank it down, and shivers meander about your shoulder; but cheerful folks manage to draw their knees up and pass a very comfortable night.”

Just in the way that no individual raindrop ever considered itself responsible for the flood, each of us who saves a life is responsible for saving the entire world – and we cannot save the world too many times! So, now that the High Holy Days, Sukkot, Shmini Atzeret, and Simchat Torah are about to begin, let us all pull up our knees, and sacrifice a little more in the new year 5779 to save the world again and again. May God remember the memories of those lost on September 11, 2001, may God bless America and may God bless all of us as all as we enjoy a true Shanah Tovah Tikatevu 5779.

By Rabbi Richard Perlman

Rabbi Richard Perlman is the spiritual leader of Temple Ner Tamid in Peabody.