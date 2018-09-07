Stir it up! Not just returning, but overturning

SEPTEMBER 6, 2018 – It is teshuvah time again, dear readers. If you have been present and awake for High Holiday sermons, you have likely heard many times the exhortations and descriptions of teshuvah. The general model of teshuvah is:

• consider what you’ve done wrong,

• understand why it happened and how you will make sure it never happens again

• apologize, make restitution, and commit to change.

It is simple and extremely difficult. It is also very cerebral: we consider, we regret, we commit, and we turn. But there is another kind of transformative teshuvah that can take us by surprise. This involves a reconnection with the often forgotten or unknown parts of ourselves.

Consider the example of Rabbi Akiva, who would become arguably one the greatest rabbis of the Talmud. He was a very late bloomer. In this story, at age 40, Akiva is an illiterate shepherd. The story describes the moment he started on the path to becoming the great Rabbi Akiva:

Once Akiva stood at a well where falling water had carved a groove in the stone. He asked, “Who carved this stone?” They told him, “The water, which drips upon it every day” and said to him, “Akiva, are you not familiar [with the verse,] ‘As the waters wear away the stones’?” (Job 14:19) On the spot, Rabbi Akiva deduced: If something soft [like water] could chisel its way through something hard [like stone], then surely the words of Torah, which are like iron, can penetrate my heart, of flesh and blood!” Immediately, he turned to studying Torah.

– Avot d’Rabbi Natan chpt 6

That is Akivah’s transformative teshuvah moment. The key role of water in his awakening is significant. In the background of this story is an earlier midrash about the connection of water and Torah.

“Torah” here means written and oral Torah and also wisdom. Torah, like water, is vital and essential for life. Torah, like water, comes from a great depth of the unknown, and we are sustained by tasting what is on the surface.

Akivah’s teshuvah moment turns an illiterate middle-aged shepherd into one of Jewish history’s greatest scholars and teachers. Such a moment is not one of intellect, but of something welling up from the unknown depths of self. For the shepherd Akiva, Torah study is not on his to-do list. He knows no Torah, but more importantly, he does not know himself. He is disconnected from his tremendous potential, his purpose, and his desire. And suddenly, he is overwhelmed that his heart has been so hard, that he has been so cut off from Torah and from self. Deep change is often an upheaval; a dramatic transformation in how we see the world and our place in it.

An analogy for this type of transformation and re-integration of self occurs in nature at this time of year (and also at Purim-Pesach). Hidden from casual observation, and based on the wondrous properties of H2O, lakes and ponds “turnover.” Just as we are not aware of our full selves, the waters in lakes and ponds in winter and summer are not fully interacting. In the heat of the summer and cold of the winter, the water separates into different horizontal zones of similar temperature. You may have experienced this diving into a lake where it does not get colder progressively, but all of a sudden it gets much colder. These layers in the lake do not mix, and so become different chemically and biologically. For example, the bottom layer can become devoid of oxygen, and toxins can increase.

But in the spring, as the water is warming, or in the fall as it is cooling, the difference in temperature between separate layers become less, and then there is a moment when the lake turns over and the whole water body is reintegrated – the coldest water from the depths upwells to the sunlight and warmer surface.

This is revitalizing and healing for the lake and the creatures living there. The organic materials at the bottom come up to the surface and are exposed to the light. Nutrients and sunlight mixing makes for fertile growth for the organisms at the bottom of the food chain. Toxins that can build up in the depths are diluted and dispersed. For a moment, the whole system is integrated and resulting renewal and biological productivity is necessary for the continued ecological health of the lake or pond.

During these Yamim Noraim, I hope we can take inspiration from our communities, from our texts and our traditions, and from nature to get stirred up and to reconnect with ourselves and our sacred potential for a good and healthy new year.

By Rabbi Steven A. Lewis

Rabbi Steven A. Lewis is the spiritual leader of Temple Ahavat Achim in Gloucester.